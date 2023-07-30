MARYVILLE, Tenn (WATE-TV) – The Maryville Rebels feel like they have something to prove this season. You may wonder why a team who was one win away from the state championship game last year feels like they are being overlooked.

Well, the Rebels lost 17 starters from a year ago. With so many new faces transitioning to leading roles this season, Maryville Head Coach Derek Hunt said he’s in a position he hasn’t experienced in his six seasons with the Rebels.

“We will not be at our best early in the year because we’ll still be trying to figure out, more than in any season I’ve been at Maryville, who’s going to give us the best chance to win games,” said Hunt. “There will be a lot of moving around, a lot of moving and shaking, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Senior cornerback Hutton Jones is the sole returner on defense. He said it’s his first season with Maryville where the Rebels enter the season as an underdog.



“I feel like a lot of people are counting us out this year, especially after losing 17 starters,” said Jones. “But we have a lot of guys who have played varsity time either if we’re up big, or filling in for someone last year, so I think we’re ready to play. We kind of feel like an underdog which we’re not used to at Maryville, but we’re really excited to show everyone that it’s going to be no different this year.”

Fellow senior and Air Force commit Gage LaDue says while the younger guys don’t bring much varsity experience to the Rebels’ roster, they do bring a lot of energy and eagerness.

“The competition level is awesome,” said LaDue. “Everyone is going hard at practice because everyone is fighting for a spot. It’s a lot of people to replace, but we have the ones who are ready for it.”

Maryville kicks off the season at Heritage on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.