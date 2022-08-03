KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pigeon Forge Tigers are coming off a 9-4 season where they advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals.

Scott Meadows enters his 3rd season back at Pigeon Forge. The Tigers have improved in each of his first two seasons.

They return seven starters from both sides of the ball from last year’s roster, but they have a newcomer starting at the most important position on the field. Sophomore Wyatt Howard will take over at quarterback for the Tigers.

Meadows expects his new signal caller to raise some eyebrows with his play this season.

“A very athletic kid who commands the offense really well and he’s a great leader. He’s got what you want as a quarterback,” said Meadows. “He’ll die trying to win. He’ll do anything possible to do that and so we’re expecting great things out of him.”

Pigeon Forge opens the season on Friday, August 19th when they play host to Hampton.