KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Fulton Falcons will be without star quarterback Marcellus Jackson this season. The 2022 Tennessee Class 4A Mr. Football Award winner is now at Tennessee Tech.

So what is life like without Marcellus under center?

“It’s a lot slower paced, I can tell you that,” joked Fulton Head Coach Jeff McMillan. “I mean you can’t replace Marcellus. He did so many things last year. I mean obviously, he was named Mr. Football and that usually doesn’t happen when you win four games, but he was the reason we won those four games.”

Despite a young roster, Jackson led the Falcons to the playoffs a season ago. This year, he may be gone, but the young guys are back with Friday Night Lights experience.

“We have all our linemen back, so we’re more experienced,” said McMillan. “Last year, our five offensive linemen never had played on Friday night. Now they have. We’ve got a large junior class that played last year, so we’re experienced and we’re excited about where we are and where we’re going.”

Senior Vershaun Cash says the loss of Marcellus Jackson is tough, but he’s taken on a bigger leadership role to get the younger guys up to speed.

“I feel like we got a lot of electric guys that can make some plays,” said Cash. “We’re just stepping up being leaders. Every day it’s hard but we just keep pushing every day to make sure the younger guys look up to us and want to work just as hard as we do.”

Fulton opens up the season against Central on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.