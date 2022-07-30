KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hardin Valley Hawks are coming off a tough 1-9 season, but they have a new coach and a new positive attitude.

Jeff Miner takes over the program after spending 17 years as an assistant at Oak Ridge.

The Hawks return just three starters on both sides of the ball but one of the returnees is quarterback Caleb Smith, who enters his third year starting under center.

Miner plans to look to Smith to set the tone on offense, but to play winning football, Miner feels like they have to be able to run the football.

“I’m always going to make sure we run the football. Formations have changed and people are doing different things but to be successful and to be able to win a lot of football games you’ve got to be able to run the ball,” said Miner. “You’ve got to be able to control the clock. We want to be physical and so I hope that’s what you see.”

Miner will make his head coaching debut on Friday, August 19th when Hardin Valley travels to Karns.