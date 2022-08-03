KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Farragut Admirals are coming off a 6-7 season and advanced to the 3rd round of the 6A playoffs.

The Admirals are known for playing a tough schedule and that’s no different this season, but they’ve have to navigate that schedule with a new face under center.

Luke Johnson takes over for the graduated Dawson Moore. Johnson played several games for the Admirals when Moore was out last year and the offense didn’t miss a beat. They expect more of the same this season.

“He’s a very accurate passer to begin with. Number-2 he stays and he watches a lot of film,” said Farragut head coach Eddie Courtney. “He comes from a football family, he moved here from Orlando. He’s a kid who loves sports, loves to compete, good basketball player. He realized God has blessed him with some ability and he tries to work hard to get better everyday.”

Farragut opens the season on Friday, August 19th when they play host to Beech.