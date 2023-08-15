KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — The Northview Academy Cougars are entering their second season under head coach Justin Anderson, and with a wealth of experience on the roster, Anderson is feeling a little more comfortable.

“Sixteen starters out of the 22 (are back),” said Anderson. “It’ll help a lot because last year was my first year at Northview and we had to install the offense and defense and expectations. Now, I think they understand it.”

As for which side of the ball will be better, that’s a toss-up.

“I feel like we’re more on offense because we’re a high-powered offense,” said Northview Academy senior defensive end/tight end Evan Poticher. “We work together because our defense puts us in good situations for that high-powered offense to score multiple times a game.”

“There are pros and cons to both offense and defense,” said Anderson. “Some nights the offense might be better than the defense. Other nights, the defense might be better than the offense. We’re just trying to put that all together and create one.”

The Cougars are looking to make the playoffs for just the third time in program history. The path to the postseason starts in Week 1. Northview Academy hosts Unicoi County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.