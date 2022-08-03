OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE)- A new era has begun inside the Oak Ridge football program. Former Halls head coach Scott Cummings has taken over for Joe Gaddis and looks to continue the Wildcat’s tradition-rich legacy.

“The community side of it has been really great,” said the first-year Oak Ridge head coach. “We have to win some ball games, but the support there has been amazing.”

“He’s getting everyone on the right page and he’s teaching us how to really be a family,” said linebacker Brian Kelley.

The Wildcats are coming off fo a 3-8 season that ended in a first-round playoff loss to McMinn County. And Oak Ridge’s schedule does not get any easier this upcoming season, including the defending 5A state champion Powell Panthers in a regional showdown and Greenville amongst other tough opponents.

“As much as I love Joe Gaddis, he didn’t do me any favors by giving me this schedule my first year,” joked Cummings. “We have to win some ball games, to put a number on it.. I wouldn’t dare do that but the goal is to get better every day.”

Cummings has done a complete overhaul of the offense and defense. The head coach plans to run a balanced attack on offense, utilizing deep threats in returning wide receiver Brandon Hayward.

“If we can have success in the run game the passing game is going to be a lot of fun,” said Cummings.