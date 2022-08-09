KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Gibbs Eagles are coming off a tough 3-6 season but they have high expectations in 2022.

The Eagles have six starters returning on both offense and defense including guys like FB/LB Eli Hubbs and a four year starter at quarterback in Bryson Palmer. Gibbs head coach Brad Turner plans to run the football, and play a smash mouth style on offense.

The bigger story for the Eagles, they’re not going to play a single home game this season as renovations are running behind on their stadium.

“Our community and our school, they back our program and we’re going to try to do some things special but we still got to get on that bus 10 times in the heat and travel,” said Turner when asked how he plans to motivate a team without a home game. “That’s life man sometimes you get dealt things and you got to face it and get through it.”

Turner is still hopeful the Eagles can play the final game of the season at home, in hopes of being able to honor the seniors on their home field.

Gibbs opens the season next Friday night when they go on the road to take on Halls.