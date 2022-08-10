Maryville, Tenn. (WATE) — The Heritage Mountaineers are coming off an 0-10 season and they’ve been winless in three of the last four seasons, but there’s been a mindset change down in Blount County.

New head coach Joe Osovet brings a bevy of college football coaching experience, including six years as a head coach and offensive coordinator at the junior college level, and three years on the University of Tennessee staff.

Osovet brings an up tempo offense and feels like the Mountaineers have the right quarterback to have success right away in Wesley Deck.

Deck enters his 2nd season leading the offense for Heritage but it will look much different this season. Osovet believes Deck has the traits to help turn the program around one first down at a time.

“Coaching college football a lot, with the kids that I’ve had, from an intelligence standpoint and football IQ when I got here I was pleasantly surprised with what he brings to the table,” said Osovet. “The kid’s got abilities, he’s cognitive, he’s got arm talent. We’re good at the quarterback spot we just have to make sure we keep him healthy.”

Osovet feels like the Mountaineers will be good at the wide receiver position but needs to find ways to keep Deck upright.

Heritage will get tested right away as they go on the road to take on Maryville next Thursday night.