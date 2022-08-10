KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The West Rebels are coming off an 11-3 season with a berth in the 5A state semifinals.

Expectations are just as high in 2022 as they return seven starters on defense and nine starter on offense. This includes starting quarterback Carson Jessie. Jessie led the Rebels offense to nearly 38 points per game last year.

West head coach Lamar Brown believes Jessie can be even better this season.

“Carson knows the offense inside and out. He studies the game and knows what every position does on offense. He’s became a better leader this year,” said Brown. “You could tell there were times last year as a first year starter, he was just trying to survive and get through it, especially early. This offseason he’s really grew his leadership skills and done a great job for us.”

The Rebels also return leading rusher Brayden Latham this year so the offense looks to be in good hands in 2022.

West opens the season next Saturday when they go on the road to take on Bearden.