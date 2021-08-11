Pigskin Previews: Halls Red Devils push for second straight playoff appearance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Halls Red Devils’ expectations remain the same, to make it playoffs. However, this season comes with another stipulation: having fun.

The expectations are we have a good time first,” said Halls head coach Scott Cummings. “The kids have been through a long year last year. We’re all ready to have fun together.”

“We have a great group of kids, we really do. We got good kids and it just so happens we have a lot of speed too.”

The Red Devils return five starters on offense, and four on defense from last year’s team that went 8-4, losing to Central in the second round of the 5A state playoffs.

Caden Cummings will start under center for Halls. While being the son of the head coach and the team’s starting signal caller may come as a caveat, but Caden has earned the respect and trust of his peers to be able to lead the offense.

“Everybody knows that he waited his turn,” said Cummings. “He’s going to be a senior, everybody knows that he’s a really good leader, so nobody is going to question your decisions with it.”

He will not be the only Cummings on the field this season. His brother, Connor, is expected to start at corner on defense and is in the mix for slot receiver on offense.

“It will be the interesting time in the Cummings household,” said Coach Cummings.

The head coach said speed will be the Red Devils strength this season, with a lot of quick feet in the receiving corps.

“We do have a lot of skill in receiving corps and we have to figure out creative ways to get them the ball in space,” said Cummings.

On defense, the Red Devils will lean on their linebackers. The team lost a lot of their defensive line last season and will need to find more answers up front.

“We lost most of our defensive line but our linebackers are looking very good and I think we’ll be better than last year on defense,” said senior offensive lineman Zack Plunk.

“We don’t have a lot of depth so we’re going to have to stay healthy,” said Cummings.

One thing the team doesn’t lack this year is chemistry.

“We’re very well bonded, we have a lot of team chemistry and I think that will help us,” said Plunk.