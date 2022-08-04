KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Powell Panthers are coming off a 13-2 season where the won the 5A state championship.

Expectations are just as high this season, especially on offense where they return 8 starters from last year.

Quarterback Jordyn Potts is back for the Panthers. The senior passed for 3,820 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2021. Head coach Matt Lowe thinks Potts can be even more effective this season.

“He’s trying to find ways to not only put us in the right position, knowing where the ball needs to go but he’s trying to influence the defense as well,” said Lowe. “He’s doing a great job of being good with his eyes and his feet, trying to influence things and knowing where he wants to get the football.”

“It only takes a week for him, he improves everyday,” said wide Powell wide receiver J.J. Foust. “He’s hands down the best quarterback in Knoxville.”

The Panthers open the season on Friday, August 19th when they travel to Anderson County to take on the Mavericks.