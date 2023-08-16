KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oneida football will be relying on youth this year after losing 16 seniors.

There’s always going to be growing pains when the bulk of the responsibility is falling on players that don’t have the game reps, but head coach Jimmy Mays is confident that it will pay off in the long run.

While the team has a lot of freshman and sophomores that will see significant playing time this year, there’s a few trusted seniors to show them the ropes, including quarterback Caden Rector.

“He knows the offense you know he’s been playing in it for three years now and he’s able to make plays and he can change plays on his own because he has the confidence of knowing what’s going on just the experience of him playing for three years and that’s gonna be beneficial for us,” said Mays.

Caden added that if the Indians play tough, they can play with anybody.

Oneida takes on Rockwood at home to start the season. Kickoff is set for Aug. 18th at 7:30 p.m.