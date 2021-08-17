Sevier County leaning on returning QB Collin Shannon

Pigskin Preview

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Smoky Bears are coming off a 5-6 season with a loss in the first round of the playoffs.

The Smoky Bears have a bevy of talent returning on both sides of the ball, this includes starting quarterback Collin Shannon.

The 5A Region 2 co-offensive player of the year has an offer from NCAA Division I school Eastern Kentucky.

“Everybody talks about quarterback stuff, he’s just a tough kid,” Sevier County coach Todd Loveday said. “Me having a defensive background, I’ve admired watching him play from the sidelines. He’s not flashy by any means but he finds a way to get the job done.”

Shannon and the Smoky Bears open the season on Friday night when they travel to Jefferson County. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Austin-East Foundation donates $40,000 to school

Team of technicians keeping Knoxville Police cruisers moving

Business along Tail of the Dragon sold liquor without license

Man taken into custody after chase

Police identify motorcyclist that died in crash in North Knoxville

Roberta Sturm takes on new role at Knox County Health Department