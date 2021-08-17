Sevier County leaning on returning QB Collin Shannon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Smoky Bears are coming off a 5-6 season with a loss in the first round of the playoffs.

The Smoky Bears have a bevy of talent returning on both sides of the ball, this includes starting quarterback Collin Shannon.

The 5A Region 2 co-offensive player of the year has an offer from NCAA Division I school Eastern Kentucky.

“Everybody talks about quarterback stuff, he’s just a tough kid,” Sevier County coach Todd Loveday said. “Me having a defensive background, I’ve admired watching him play from the sidelines. He’s not flashy by any means but he finds a way to get the job done.”

Shannon and the Smoky Bears open the season on Friday night when they travel to Jefferson County. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.