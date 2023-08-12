SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – After a six-break from postseason play, Seymour has now made the playoffs for the past two seasons.

The Eagles’ next goal is to make it past the first round. Anderson County has ended Seymour’s season the last two years.

“They’ve got a great program,” said first-year Head Coach Patrick Clark. “They’re well coached and disciplined. We’ve gotta get to that point. There are a lot of things when we play teams like that we feel like we’ve got to get to. We’ve got to find our own philosophy.”

Seymour’s philosophy this season is to rely on its senior leadership. Clark said that the young group that has been knocked out of the playoffs early are now juniors and seniors with the experience needed for a long post-season run.

<“We’ve got a lot of guys that have performed or had to perform when they were young,” said Clark. “They’re stepping up now and they’ve really molded themselves so they’re ready to take on their senior year. We’re going to have a lot of seniors on offense, and we’re pretty heavy on defense. That’s exciting as a coach because maturity comes along with that and they’ve helped mold those young guys into kind of what we want, so we’re really excited for that large group.”

“You don’t have to worry about someone not knowing something,” said senior Sergio Sanchez. “You know that they’ve done it before. They’ve been here before, so you have that trust where you don’t have to worry about it.”

Seymour opens up the season on the road at Gatlinburg-Pittman Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.