Seymour looking for bounce back season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Seymour Eagles are coming off a disappointing 0-10 season in 2020. The goal for the Eagles in 2021 is to finish with a winning record.

“Our expectations are get back to kind of what we did the previous year when we were able to win five games,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “We were in a very tough region and were kind of in a rebuilding process at that point in time.”

Branton plans to lean on the run game, led by 240-pound tailback Brendon Harris and an experienced offensive line. Senior Eli Funk and junior Josh Nevins are battling it out for the starting quarterback position.

Branton feels like his team is ready for a breakout season. The senior class is experienced with several players who have started since their freshman year.

Harris believes the Eagles could be a playoff contender if they get back to a winning culture.

“Reset, last year was bad. Don’t even worry about it, reset and go from there,” Harris said. “You just got to go out there and win. Once you get a game under your belt you get that feeling back. You just want to do it again.”

Seymour opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, when they travel to Gatlinburg-Pittman.