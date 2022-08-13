SOUTH DOYLE, Tenn. (WATE) —South Doyle has a long tradition of talented running backs. Elijah Young and Shawn Gary are two names on that list. Senior Tajuan Owens is ready to prove he should be added to it.

“I’m fully capable,” said Owens. “I’ve already put myself in that mindset I feel like last year. Cause I never really felt like the season was over for me. I just kept on grinding. It’s gonna be a heavy load, but I’m going to be able to take it with great responsibility.”

“He’s a beast,” said South Doyle senior linebacker and tight end Tristen Mullins. “He’ll live up to the hype that Shawn Gary and Elijah Young are passing on down.”

The Cherokees are transitioning from longtime head coach Clark Duncan to former UC Davis assistant coach Paul Shelton.

“We’re gonna push the tempo,” said Shelton. “(I’m) bringing UC Davis’ offense, so we’re gonna throw the football down the field. We’re gonna be extremely aggressive.”

Shelton has to replace quarterback Nick Martin. A position he initially was concerned about.

“We had a guy that was hurt,” said Shelton. “The depth wasn’t really there coming off of last season. I think that’s a really strong room. We’re gonna have a battle for that position, which is a really important position in our offense.”

South Doyle opens its season at home against Oak Ridge on Friday.