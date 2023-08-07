KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the first time in 38 years, the Webb Spartans will be changing head coaches. Legendary head coach David Meske retired after last season, and the Spartans promoted offensive line coach Don Mahoney to take over.

“To step into a place where coach Meske and the staff that’s been with him for such a long time have built such a strong foundation, I love that the expectations are high,” said Mahoney. “To be the head coach, as I told the team and the parents and all that, extremely proud and honored to be the head coach.”

“Coach Meske, he’s the best we could have asked for, but coach Mahoney is, too,” said Webb senior linebacker Cooper Cameron. “I’m so glad we hired internally and got to keep everybody. I’m glad coach Mahoney got to step up. It was great getting to know him last year as a position coach. I think I can speak for the whole team that we’re all super excited and glad and blessed to have coach Mahoney step up.”

The Spartans are coming off a perfect 9-0 regular season that came to an end in the semifinals to the eventual state champion Lipscomb Academy Mustangs. Webb had a solid offensive line last year. Something its looking to continue with some new faces this season.

“There is gonna be a lot of work that’s going to go into us growing as an offensive line for us to move forward as we need to offensively,” said Mahoney. “We have quite a few guys that have playing experience in other areas, receiver, defensively and all that. The big emphasis will be on how well we develop up front.”

A new quarterback will also be taking over. Charlie Robinson is off to play at Navy. Senior Jack Wagner has been waiting for his opportunity.

“(He) has had a solid spring as well as the summer,” said Mahoney. “Really just taking control of our offense. Really excited about the opportunity knowing it’s his senior year, and he’s waited his turn.”

Wagner will lead the Spartans in their season opener against Battle Ground Academy on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.