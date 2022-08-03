KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The King’s Academy Lions are coming off a 7-4 season with a berth in the state quarterfinals.

Expectations are even higher this season, the Lions return a large senior class and have a steady hand running the offense in 2nd year starter Elijah Williams-Smith under center

“He was a sophomore starter for us last year, a kid with a ton of tools in his toolbox,” said King’s Academy head coach Jonathan Sellers. “Last year he got to us in July and he had 30 or 40 days to get ready for a week one game. This year he’s had a whole offseason to sharpen those skills and really get accustomed to his teammates. I think he’s primed for a pretty big year.”

The Lions open the season on Friday, August 19th when they play host to CAK.