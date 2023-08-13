KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grace Christian Academy’s starting lineup will look a lot different this season. The Rams lost 18 starters from a year ago.

As they rebuild, Head Coach Justin Long wants to make sure his team is player-led, so the Rams are relying on veterans to lead the way.

“It’s been interesting to see some leadership and challenge the younger guys to understand how they fit into the program and understand how much they mean to our scout team guys and to our practice players,” said Long.

Long added the camaraderie among the team has been encouraging.

“We’re coaching each other up with a lot of leadership from the upperclassmen and helping out in practice,” said Grace Christian junior Braden Ray.

Coach Long added that having youth could also be a positive as they’re eager and ready to prove they can play.

Grace Christian opens up the season Aug. 18 against King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m.