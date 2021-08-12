Veteran Lenoir City team looks to flip the script in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lenoir City Panthers finished the 2020 season with a 2-9 record.

With 16 of 22 starters returning and 17 seniors on the roster, coach Jeffrey Cortez believes the Panthers can flip the script this season.

“Nine and two, flip it,” Cortez said. “We’ve been kind of on a road the last two years for this season. We had a freshman group that came in four years ago, as they became sophomores they were inserted right away.

“For us we’ve taken some lumps but we’ve been willing to do that to mold and prepare our kids for this season.”

The strength for the Panthers will be on the offensive and defensive lines. As the old cliché goes, football is won in the trenches.

“I guess we’ll find out this season,” Cortez said.

Lenoir City opens the season with a home game against Stone Memorial on Friday, Aug. 20. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.