Webb looks to new high octane offense in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Webb Spartans are coming off a 5-5 season in 2020 but are looking to speed things up in 2021.

For the past several years the Spartans have run a Wing-T offense, an offense designed to run the football and chew up the clock in the process.

This season head coach David Meske plans to run an offense with a fast pace as the Spartans have changed to the spread.

Junior Quarterback Charlie Robinson was skeptical at first but is really starting to love being the leader in a high octane offense.

“At first it was really hard because it’s nothing but hand signals”, said Robinson. “I had to learn all of that stuff and watch all the film and as time passed by I learned how to do it and now I’m good with it. It’s going to be real fun.”

Robinson has some explosive weapons at his disposal as well.

Wide receivers Markeis Barrett and Brandon Winton both have division one offers in hand.

“It matched out personnel. We have tremendous talent at the skill positions right now and we have a quarterback that’s a leader and someone that I think is going to play division one football”, said Meske. “That’s going to show off him a little bit too.”

The Spartans open the season on the road at Carter on Friday, August 20th at 7pm.