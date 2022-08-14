KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Webb Spartans finished last season 6-3 and were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs. Senior quarterback Charles Robinson enters year two in the spread offense with high expectations.

“He just seems more comfortable even this week watching as we started practice this week,” said Webb associate head coach Robbie Collier. “Just seeing how much more comfortable he is in the pocket. Having timing with the receivers. Those types of things. He’s a great young man. He’s a really good football player, but he’s a better young man. He’s an easy guy to cheer for.”

“I’m finally at that point where I can see the game before I throw the ball,” said Robinson. “Before I even get up to say hike, I know where I’m going. Definitely, last year helped me with that.”

A state championship is always the expectation, but with 13 starters returning from last season, the Spartans feel like the talent is truly there.

“Win every football game we play,” said Webb senior linebacker Joey Bonifacio. “I think this year we have a higher chance of doing that. We got a lot of older guys. This is probably the best we’ve been the past four years.”

David Meske is entering his final season as Webb’s head coach. It is his 38th season as the man leading the charge.

“Not cutting any corners,” said Bonifacio. “Always doing everything the right way. If you do cut corners, you’ll see the worst side of him.”

Webb opens its season at home against Carter on Friday.