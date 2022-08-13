WILLIAM BLOUNT, Tenn. (WATE) — The William Blount Governors haven’t had a winning season since 2007. New head coach Robert Reeves is ready to change that.

“(I’m) rebuilding a lot of the cultural aspects of what I feel like we need to be doing offensively and defensively,” said Reeves. “We’re completely new. Offense, defense, special teams. It’s ground up for us. We have zero (starters returning).”

The players are fully bought into Reeves’ plan.

“I love what our coach has done,” said William Blount senior running back and linebacker T.J. Pierce. “I mean every single one of our coaches are there to put us in the best position possible. Coach Reeves, he’s helped us out so much, more than a lot of people have.”

“Reeves is doing a great job,” said William Blount senior fullback and linebacker Hunter Ogle. “He’s making sure everyone is heading in the right direction. He wants to see everyone succeed on and off the field. All the other coaches are great, too. They’re buying into what Reeves has to say, and they’re helping us succeed as a player.”

For Reeves’ program, winning starts with one trait.

“We talk about loving each other more than anything,” said Reeves. “Coaches doing the same thing. We have to have a great relationship with the kids.”

William Blount opens the Reeves’ era against Clinton on Friday.