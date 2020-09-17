Player of the Week: Farragut’s Matt White

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE)- Farragut wide receiver Matt White’s standout performance against the Wildcats in week four that helped improve the Admirals to (2-1) on the season was a longtime coming.

Plagued by injuries, he sat on the sidelines for most of his junior season.

“I broke my collar bone in the third game actually against oak ridge last year,” said White. “It’s been a tough ride but once I got back after it, it felt great.”

One year later, it was a different story.

A versatile player who can start at running back is used at quarterback in the wildcat package, and can play defensive back on the other side of the ball; stayed at receiver against Oak Ridge–making a huge impact for the Admirals offense.

“He did a fantastic job, every ball he could get his hands on he got his hands-on,” said wide receivers coach Kevin Gorman. “It’s good to see him actually get a chance to stay home at his receiver position… he got to play a full game at that and we got to see him flourish.”

The Admirals’ offensive power was truly a team effort with credit to White’s supporting cast.

Head coach Eddie Courtney says junior Dawson Moore continues to show improvement at quarterback with the offensive line stepping up, providing better protection.

White’s athleticism and passion for the game motivates him to have nights like that Thursday.

“God blessed him with very good athletic ability but he’s level headed about things,” said Courtney. “He can do a lot of things ’cause he’s gifted, but he’s a great kid who wants to get better every day.”

A senior, White leads on and off the field. In practice, he can be seen helping young receivers with their form, helping coach up his teammates.

Moore says his leadership helps make him a better football player and teammate.

“When I’m in my head he’s always there by my side trying to help me out and the same way for him,” said Moore. “Try to bounce off each other like that.”

White ended the night with 11 catches for 197 yards, three touchdowns; 5 carries for 25 yards helping tame the Wildcats 45-25.

“People start to sit there and look at you in film in weeks down the road and start a game plan for that stuff,” said Gorman. “Which makes it really fun for us cause then we start game-planning vice versa.”

The Admirals host Morristown West Friday, September 18 at 7:30 P.M.