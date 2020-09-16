Powell, Central to face off Friday after scheduled games canceled for COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Powell and Central will face each other Friday night after their originally scheduled games were canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

Powell was set to travel to Clinton while Central was traveling to Seymour.

“Our program, school and community is extremely excited about the opportunity for our student-athletes to play football this week,” Powell coach Matt Lowe said. “The Powell High School and Knoxville Central High School coaches, administration and staff worked diligently to make this opportunity possible. We have tremendous respect for coach (Nick) Craney and his program, and we look forward to a great game on Saturday evening.”

Kickoff for Powell and Central will be at 7:30 p.m. at Central High School.

