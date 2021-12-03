CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The third time was the charm for Powell as the Panthers held on to win their 5A state championship with a 42-34 victory over Page in the Blue Cross Bowl.

Page threw up a Hail Mary pass as time expired from midfield that fell incomplete in the end zone to seal the Powell win.

Powell got the scoring started when Jordyn Potts connected with Jason Foust on a 23-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

On their next possession Powell cashed in again. Jarvis Stockton found the end zone from 11 yards out to extend the lead to 14-0.

During the ensuing kickoff and the Patriots failed to come up with the football and Powell recovered, setting up a Walter Nolen touchdown run. Powell led 21-0 after the first quarter.

The second quarter belonged to Page, scoring three touchdowns. On the final score of the half the Patriots decided to go for two, but failed to convert and the Panthers led 21-20 at the break.

The Powell offense got jumpstarted at halftime. The Panthers struck first in the third quarter, Potts connected with Jayden Collins from 18 yards out giving Powell a 28-20 lead.

Friday Frenzy Week 1 Player of the Week Jordyn Potts finished off an epic performance going 24-of-30 passing for 324 yards and 4 touchdowns.

With the third quarter clock winding down Potts found Adarius Redmond on a 25-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 35-20.

Midway through the fourth quarter Potts hooked up with Ayden Green on a 33-yard touchdown pass to give Powell a 42-27 lead.

Defensively, 5A Mr. Football finalist Walter Nolen lived in the Patriots backfield finishing with two sacks and four tackles for loss despite being double teamed the entire night.

Safety Cannon Lusby led the Panthers with 14 tackles while Carson Whitehead had an interception.

Page cut the lead to 8 with 49 seconds left on the clock when Jake McNamara found Boyce Smith from 13 yards out. The Patriots recovered the onside kick but could not complete the comeback.