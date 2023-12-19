KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Steven Soles made a name for himself at Powell High School. The linebacker is hoping to carry his legacy into the SEC when he plays for Kentucky.

“I feel like I’m gonna go in there and just be me,” said Soles. “I’m not gonna go in there knowing I’m a starter, but I’m gonna go in there working as if I’m a starter.”

Powell’s all-time sacks leader is excited to work under the tutelage of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

“This last visit I had, we was kickin’,” Soles disclosed. “We went to his house. Ate, We had dinner. He’s just a real good guy.”

Despite the Wildcats being a basketball school, Soles sees the investment in football.

“They bleed football,” declared Soles. “There are a lot of great people around. Strictly self-improvement and getting to the next level. That’s a goal I have is getting to the next level, so that’s a goal I have. All they preach is ‘We’re gonna help you get there.'”

Soles’ family was in attendance to watch his signing day moment. His grandfather was sitting next to his father.

“It’s a blessing. He hasn’t missed a game,” explained Soles. “He always comes out and supports. That’s granddaddy. He’s laid some wisdom on me a lot. He’s never angry. He’s always peaceful. Having a balance of my crazy dad and my calm grandfather, it’s a good mix.”

The linebacker’s family is ready to attend his collegiate games, as well. The only problem is Soles is still figuring out how he’s going to get tickets.