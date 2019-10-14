Prep Polls: Central, Alcoa, Greeneville remain ranked No. 1

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 14, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

Oakland (17) 7-0 188 1 Maryville (1) 7-0 170 2 Whitehaven 6-1 138 3 Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 7-0 112 6 Brentwood 6-1 110 5 Ravenwood 6-1 86 7 Houston 7-0 83 8 Bradley Central 5-2 71 4 McMinn County 7-0 53 9 Stewarts Creek 6-1 23 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Knoxville Central (17) 7-0 186 1 Beech 7-0 156 2 Powell 7-0 149 3 David Crockett (2) 6-0 132 4 Knoxville West 7-0 104 5 Gallatin 7-0 86 7 Henry County 6-2 86 6 Kirby 6-1 45 8 Summit 7-1 40 9 Page 6-1 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Greeneville (14) 6-1 182 1 Elizabethton (4) 7-0 166 2 Haywood County 6-1 144 3 Anderson County (1) 6-1 129 4 Nolensville 7-0 123 5 Hardin County 6-1 91 6 Livingston Academy 8-0 88 7 Montgomery Central 7-1 52 9 Marshall County 6-2 29 8 Creek Wood 6-1 21 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Alcoa (19) 6-1 190 1 Pearl-Cohn 7-0 164 2 Red Bank 7-0 155 3 Loudon 7-0 130 5 Covington 6-1 101 6 Upperman 6-1 86 7 East Nashville 6-1 74 8 Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 58 4 South Gibson 6-1 38 9 Wooddale 7-1 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Peabody (17) 7-0 186 1 Watertown 6-1 143 3 Trousdale County 6-1 128 4 Meigs County 6-1 128 2 Forrest 7-0 118 5 South Greene (2) 8-0 116 6 Lewis County 5-1 68 7 Houston County 7-0 62 9 Happy Valley 6-1 32 NR Fairley 5-2 29 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tyner Academy 21.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

South Pittsburg (16) 6-0 186 1 Huntingdon (3) 8-0 169 2 Lake County 7-0 146 3 Freedom Prep 7-0 121 4 Fayetteville 7-0 112 5 Greenback 5-2 89 6 Monterey 8-0 82 8 Greenfield 6-1 49 9 Coalfield 6-2 41 7 Cornersville 4-3 18 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 14.

Division II – Class A

Record Pts Prv

Nashville Christian School (19) 7-0 190 1 Fayette Academy 5-2 141 2 Davidson Academy 5-2 136 5 Friendship Christian 5-2 134 4 University-Jackson 5-2 115 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 20.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

ECS (17) 6-1 186 1 Boyd Buchanan (2) 6-1 169 2 Lipscomb Academy 5-2 112 4 Franklin Road Academy 7-1 100 NR Grace Christian 6-1 61 NR

(tie) BGA 4-3 61 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 44. Chattanooga Christian 18.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

McCallie (17) 7-0 179 1 Briarcrest (1) 7-0 142 3 MUS 6-1 139 2 Baylor 6-1 126 4 MBA 5-3 57 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic (1) 36. Brentwood Academy 27. Ensworth 18.

———

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤