Remembering the ‘Voice of the Rockwood Tigers’ Maurice Grief

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — For 57 years one constant voice rang out for every Rockwood Tigers touchdown, tackle, win, and defeat. Maurice Grief, 95, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Grief was the high school’s PA announcer from 1953 to 2010. He never missed a game and never missed a pregame speech.

Every Friday, he would speak with the Tigers before the game.

We talked with Grief ahead of the Rockwood-Harriman game this past season. The rivalry is the oldest in the state as the two teams played for the 100th time on Sept. 27. The Tigers defeated the Blue Devils 29-0.