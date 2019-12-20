Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Remembering the ‘Voice of the Rockwood Tigers’ Maurice Grief

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — For 57 years one constant voice rang out for every Rockwood Tigers touchdown, tackle, win, and defeat. Maurice Grief, 95, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Grief was the high school’s PA announcer from 1953 to 2010. He never missed a game and never missed a pregame speech.

Every Friday, he would speak with the Tigers before the game.

We talked with Grief ahead of the Rockwood-Harriman game this past season. The rivalry is the oldest in the state as the two teams played for the 100th time on Sept. 27. The Tigers defeated the Blue Devils 29-0.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter