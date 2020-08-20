Road to high school football: Enforcing COVID-19 protocols with teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 2020 has been a year like no other, filled with change and uncertainty.

As Tennesseans try to forge on with some normalcy on Friday nights — teams across the state, and here in East Tennessee, continue to follow new rules to be able to play the sports they love.

Coaches and athletic trainers are tasked with managing their team, while also managing COVID-19 protocols like weekly temperature checks and screenings passed by the TSSAA and local health officials, logging information for contact tracing purposes and more.

“It seems like I have a lot more job titles,” Noel Evans, head athletic trainer for Lenoir City High School, said. “And it’s a lot of questions.”

Evans says coaches across all fall sports constantly ask questions to ensure they are following the necessary rules to keep themselves and their players safe.

Kristen Trew, the head athletic trainer at Clinton high school, says there is an added level of pressure on the athletic trainers to not only make sure players are safe regarding injuries, preventing dehydration and heat strokes, but now making sure they are following necessary protocol to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“In terms of watching mode of transmission that’s not what I’m out here to do, granted that’s part of my job now,” Trew said. “My job is making sure we don’t have kids out here getting concussions, suffering from heat illness. It does add an extra layer because if someone comes back positive, it’s going to be a cluster.”

If a player or coach were to test positive, Trew says they follow guidelines set out by the health department including quarantining and contact tracing.

She adds another concern is not letting coronavirus take away from dehydration or other heat related illnesses.

“The big thing is not being able to mass hydrate them,” Trew said. “They have to bring water bottles, jugs that sit out in the heat and nobody wants to drink hot water especially out playing sports all day long.”

Hannah Melhourn, the head athletic trainer at Knoxville Central High School, says one idea the team is exercising when it comes to keeping athletes hydrated on Friday nights is having their student athletic trainers monitor coolers, while wearing gloves, and individually supply water to the football players.

Locker rooms and athletic training rooms are no longer a place for student-athletes to hangout or catch up.

At Central, Melhourn says they are not using the locker rooms at all and the athletes have to come prepared and ready to practice, while at Lenoir City High School’s locker rooms it’s strictly business— athletes wearing masks, getting their gear on and heading straight out.

Coaches are tasked with constantly reminding their players to social distance as much as possible on the sidelines and to follow precautions on and off of the practice field.

“Making sure they are basically washing their hands they’re taking showers, just making sure we’re doing everything we can so we can have a season,” Trew said.

While the protocols are manageable for the most part, the hardest part athletic trainers and coaches are tackling is finding different ways to celebrate a touchdown without a high-five or a hug.

“We want to hug our kids every single day and let them know that they’re loved but we’re having to do that from a distance,” Melhourn said. “I think that’s what is difficult for us, but it’s the regulations and we have to follow them ‘cause, again, we want to play ball.”

