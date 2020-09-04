Rockwood, Gatlinburg-Pittman and South Greene pick up victories on Thursday night

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE)- Alcoa’s defense continues to stifle their opponents. So far this season, the Tornadoes defense has given up a mere seven yards and three first downs, and -17 rushing yards per the Maryville Daily Times.

Alcoa shutout Austin-East and poured on 55 points in week two of Friday night lights. Part of that dominant defense is junior linebacker Charles “Major” Newman—who put up nine total tackles, three for a loss, and a scoop and score to help improve Alcoa’s record to (2-0) on the season.