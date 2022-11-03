Karns running back Desean Bishop during their 36-33 comeback win over Campbell County in Week 5. Sept. 16, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The semifinalists for who will take home the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards in each of the nine high school classifications were released on Thursday.

Five semifinalists were announced for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category, regardless of classification.

Three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and play-by-play voice of the Titans Mike Keith on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The finalists will attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where the winner of each award will be announced.

Award winners are voted on by a committee of statewide sportswriters based on performance in the 2022 regular season. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

East Tennessee boasts a solid contingent of 2022 semifinalists. The 9-1 Alcoa Tornadoes will be represented by two nominees, running back Jordan Harris and offensive lineman Lance Williams.

Fulton’s Marcellus Jackson became the ninth player in school history to be nominated for the award. He hopes to join Daryl Rollins-Davis and DeShawn Page as Falcons to have won the honor. Jackson is joined by Anderson County quarterback Walker Martinez as Division I, Class 4A nominees.

Karns running back and Coastal Carolina commit DeSean Bishop will vie for the Division I, Class 5A award alongside Knoxville West running back Brayden Latham and Powell quarterback Jordyn Potts.

Maryville running back Noah Vaughn will hope to capture the Division I, Class 6A award before heading off to play college football at the University of Virginia.

Quarterback of the undefeated Webb School of Knoxville Spartans Charlie Robinson was nominated for the Division II, Class AA award.

Farragut’s Reese Keeney was among the five statewide semifinalists for Kicker of the Year.

There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. See the full list of semifinalists below.

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Kumaro Brown, MASE

Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie

Sam Driggers, Peabody

Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville

Kamden Wellington, South Pittsburg

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Mason Bowman, Monterey

Jacquan Davis, Fairley

Quincy Hamilton, Westview

Joshua Jackson, Tyner

Zech Prince, East Robertson

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Jamarion Dowell, Covington

Easton Elliott, Waverly

Jordan Harris, Alcoa

Mark Joseph, Sheffield

Lance Williams, Alcoa

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Gabe Borders, Macon County

Juandrick Bullard, East Hamilton

Marcellus Jackson, Fulton

Walker Martinez, Anderson County

Jamari Person, Haywood

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Malaki Dowell, White County

Brayden Latham, Knoxville West

Jordyn Potts, Powell

Braxton Sharp, Munford

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Justin Brown, Blackman

Arion Carter, Smyrna

Kade Hewitt, Oakland

Jack Risner, Blackman

Noah Vaughn, Maryville

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian

Kevin Finch, USJ

Ashton Jones, DCA

D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy

Garrett Weekly, Friendship Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy

Orlando “Boo” Carter, Chattanooga Christian

Brock Glenn, Lausanne

Charlie Robinson, Knoxville Webb

Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Max Carroll, Briarcrest

Gabe Fisher, MBA

Carson Gentle, McCallie

Caleb Hampton, Baylor

Marcel Reed, MBA

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Max Gilbert, Lausanne

Oziel Hernandez, Germantown

Reese Keeney, Farragut

Ben Shrewsbury, Daniel Boone

Jacob Taylor, Oakland