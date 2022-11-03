KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The semifinalists for who will take home the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards in each of the nine high school classifications were released on Thursday.
Five semifinalists were announced for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category, regardless of classification.
Three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and play-by-play voice of the Titans Mike Keith on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The finalists will attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where the winner of each award will be announced.
Award winners are voted on by a committee of statewide sportswriters based on performance in the 2022 regular season. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
East Tennessee boasts a solid contingent of 2022 semifinalists. The 9-1 Alcoa Tornadoes will be represented by two nominees, running back Jordan Harris and offensive lineman Lance Williams.
Fulton’s Marcellus Jackson became the ninth player in school history to be nominated for the award. He hopes to join Daryl Rollins-Davis and DeShawn Page as Falcons to have won the honor. Jackson is joined by Anderson County quarterback Walker Martinez as Division I, Class 4A nominees.
Karns running back and Coastal Carolina commit DeSean Bishop will vie for the Division I, Class 5A award alongside Knoxville West running back Brayden Latham and Powell quarterback Jordyn Potts.
Maryville running back Noah Vaughn will hope to capture the Division I, Class 6A award before heading off to play college football at the University of Virginia.
Quarterback of the undefeated Webb School of Knoxville Spartans Charlie Robinson was nominated for the Division II, Class AA award.
Farragut’s Reese Keeney was among the five statewide semifinalists for Kicker of the Year.
There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. See the full list of semifinalists below.
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
- Kumaro Brown, MASE
- Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie
- Sam Driggers, Peabody
- Isaiah Thomison, Fayetteville
- Kamden Wellington, South Pittsburg
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
- Mason Bowman, Monterey
- Jacquan Davis, Fairley
- Quincy Hamilton, Westview
- Joshua Jackson, Tyner
- Zech Prince, East Robertson
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
- Jamarion Dowell, Covington
- Easton Elliott, Waverly
- Jordan Harris, Alcoa
- Mark Joseph, Sheffield
- Lance Williams, Alcoa
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
- Gabe Borders, Macon County
- Juandrick Bullard, East Hamilton
- Marcellus Jackson, Fulton
- Walker Martinez, Anderson County
- Jamari Person, Haywood
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
- De’Sean Bishop, Karns
- Malaki Dowell, White County
- Brayden Latham, Knoxville West
- Jordyn Potts, Powell
- Braxton Sharp, Munford
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
- Justin Brown, Blackman
- Arion Carter, Smyrna
- Kade Hewitt, Oakland
- Jack Risner, Blackman
- Noah Vaughn, Maryville
DIVISION II, CLASS A
- Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian
- Kevin Finch, USJ
- Ashton Jones, DCA
- D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy
- Garrett Weekly, Friendship Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
- Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
- Orlando “Boo” Carter, Chattanooga Christian
- Brock Glenn, Lausanne
- Charlie Robinson, Knoxville Webb
- Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
- Max Carroll, Briarcrest
- Gabe Fisher, MBA
- Carson Gentle, McCallie
- Caleb Hampton, Baylor
- Marcel Reed, MBA
KICKER OF THE YEAR
- Max Gilbert, Lausanne
- Oziel Hernandez, Germantown
- Reese Keeney, Farragut
- Ben Shrewsbury, Daniel Boone
- Jacob Taylor, Oakland