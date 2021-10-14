KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County picked up a 42-0 win over Heritage. Quarterback Collin Shannon tallied 283 yards passing, which helped him surpass the school record of 6,288 career yards.

Garrett Hawkins also finished with 10 unofficial tackles, which helped him become the Smokey Bears’ career all-time tackles leader.

Karns came back from a 21-7 deficit to defeat Oak Ridge 42-35. This was just the second time ever that the Beavers beat the Wildcats and the first time since 1985. Running back DeSean Bishop rushed for 272 yards and found the end zone four times.

Gatlinburg-Pittman made quick work of Northview Academy. The Highlanders held a 41-0 at the half. Gatlinburg-Pittman went on to win the game 48-6. The Highlanders move to 4-3 on the season.