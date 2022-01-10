MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After seven years leading the William Blount football program, Philip Shadowens is stepping down.

The 54-year-old posted a 17-56 record, including a 6-37 mark in region play, during his seven-year tenure that included three playoff appearances.

“I’d like to thank coach Shad for the tireless work he put in at William Blount the last seven years. While his win-loss record was not what he or anyone wanted, his love and care for his players was exceptional,” said athletic director Robert Cupp. “

William Blount will begin a coaching search immediately.

“In my opinion, William Blount and Heritage are two of the hardest jobs around,” said Cupp. You have two absolute powerhouses within ten miles (Alcoa and Maryville) that have dominated for the last 20 years.”