Signed, sealed, delivered: 12 Farragut Admirals sign their Letters of Intent

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE)- 12 Farragut student-athletes are getting the chance to continue their careers at the next level.
Student-athletes lettering in baseball, horseback riding, lacrosse, softball, golf, track/XC, and basketball signed scholarships to join various area college athletic programs including Tennessee, East Tennessee State University, and Lincoln Memorial University.
Five of the twelve signees play baseball, a testament to Farragut’s baseball program.
- Tanner Kim, baseball
Signed Letter of Intent to play at the University of Kentucky
-“I really loved the facility and the coaches there. And they just were very personable. I just felt home at Kentucky.”
- Angus Pence, baseball
Signed Letter of Intent to play at the University of Tennessee
-“Watching him at Arkansas I know he is a great coach, he had a lot of success. I knew he was going to build the program up to what it is now, so I’m just excited to play under him.” He mentioned that Tony Vitello’s plan for him is to play middle infield.
- Hunter Merrick, baseball
Signed Letter of Intent to play at East Tennessee State University
– “It’s a very exciting day, not a lot of people get to experience this so all glory to God and my family and my coaches, thankful for all of them.”
- Hudson Siegler, baseball
Signed Letter of Intent to play at East Tennessee State University
– “It’s a huge blessing. There are a lot of people who don’t get to experience this. I wouldn’t be here without my family and all of the coaches who got me here. It’s just a huge blessing.”
- Jake Wurm, baseball
Signed Letter of Intent to play at Charleston Southern
- Cameron Young, softball
Signed Letter of Intent to play at East Tennessee State University
– “The first time I went on campus I fell in love with it and I really liked the coaches. I know some of the teammates that are up there and enjoy them and being around them.”
- Jordan Kanipe, softball
Signed Letter of Intent to play at Belhaven University
- Liam Allison, XC/track and field
Signed Letter of Intent to play at Roanoke College
- Macy Barnes, basketball
Signed Letter of Intent to play at Lincoln Memorial University
- Grant King, lacrosse
Signed Letter of Intent to play at Lander University
- Logan Putvinski, equestrian
Signed Letter of Intent to ride at UT-Martin
- Lance Simpson, golf
Signed Letter of Intent to play at the University of Tennessee
– “I am still kind of in shock because I committed my sophomore year in September so it’s been a long wait over 24 months, so I’m just excited for it to finally be over with.” Simpson is a two-time State Individual Champion and helped the Admirales win the Large Class State Tournament