Signed, sealed, delivered: 12 Farragut Admirals sign their Letters of Intent

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE)- 12 Farragut student-athletes are getting the chance to continue their careers at the next level.

Student-athletes lettering in baseball, horseback riding, lacrosse, softball, golf, track/XC, and basketball signed scholarships to join various area college athletic programs including Tennessee, East Tennessee State University, and Lincoln Memorial University.

Five of the twelve signees play baseball, a testament to Farragut’s baseball program.