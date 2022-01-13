KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After 13 years at South-Doyle former Tennessee defensive back Clark Duncan announced his retirement.

Duncan finished his tenure at South-Doyle with a 79-74 record. He also had stints at Powell and Fulton high schools.

“I am excited and saddened to announce to all, that effective immediately, I will be retiring as head football coach at South-Doyle High School,” The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame coach said in a statement on Twitter. “After the 2021-2022 school year, I will be officially retiring from Knox County Schools.

“I wanted to take this moment to thank each of you, for everything that you do and have done to support me, my family, our players, our football programs, and our schools.

“It has been my privilege to serve as a Principal, Coach, and Educator to student/athletes in the Fulton, Powell and South-Doyle communities for the last 41 years.”

Duncan will remain in administration through the end of the school year. Duncan has been at South-Doyle since 2003 and took over as head coach during the 2009 season. He led the Cherokees to a state semifinal appearance in 2020 where South-Doyle lost to Oak Ridge 14-0.

As a part of this athletic director role at SDHS, Duncan will oversee the hiring of his replacement.

Duncan was a member of the Vols 197-80 teams. He played in 37 games and amassed 66 tackles and four fumble recoveries during his stretch at Tennessee.

Ducan left Fulton High School in 1986 to take his first head coaching position at Powell where he coached until 2003.