South-Doyle football coach tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A member of the South-Doyle High School’s football coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to head football coach and athletic director Clark Duncan, a member of the offensive coaching staff on Wednesday tested positive for the virus on the heels of an offensive staff meeting on Tuesday.

“All coaches followed social distancing protocol,” Duncan said. “As a precaution, the other four coaches from the same meeting were tested. Their tests were negative. They were also quarantined for 14 days.”

No other coaches or players were at the meeting and were not around the offensive staff. The defensive staff will run practices.