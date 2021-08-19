South-Doyle gets redemption with victory over Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — South Doyle gets redemption with a 28-20 victory on the road at Oak Ridge. The Cherokees dropped a 5A state semifinal matchup 14-0 at Oak Ridge to end last season.

Shawn Gary led the South Doyle attack with 165 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

“It’s a non conference game between two really good programs,” said South-Doyle head coach Clark Duncan. “Going into the season it’s a really good confidence booster and it helps us find that we can compete.”

South Doyle will host Grace Christian Academy next week. Oak Ridge looks to bounce back with a home game against Bearden next week.