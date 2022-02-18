KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — South Doyle High School announced that Paul Shelton will be its next head football coach.

Shelton spent the past four seasons with UC Davis. He was the Aggies’ special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

“Paul has a great mind on both sides of the ball, coupled with strong organizational skills and a level of maturity to manage the overall game,” said South Doyle executive principal Tim Berry. “His player development has been exceptional and he is definitely going to be a player’s coach, building close, important relationships with our young men.”

Shelton has East Tennessee roots. He spent time as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for both Bearden High School from 2014-2018 and Unicoi County High School from 2008-2014.

Shelton will replace Clark Duncan who retired on Jan. 13.