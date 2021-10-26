KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Entering the season South-Doyle was expected to contend for a 4A state championship. After all they played in the 5A semifinal game against Oak Ridge in 2020.

After starting the season 4-0, the Cherokees have dropped four of the last five games and need either a win or a Fulton loss to Carter to advance to the playoffs.

Still, South-Doyle is confident as three of those four losses were one possession ball games.

“We’ve played great most all season. We’ve been our worst enemy that’s costs us to be where we are,” said Cherokee head coach Clark Duncan. “We’ve lost twice by four, once by a score and once by 12. Every game we’ve been in we’ve had a chance to win it, we’ve just made some mistakes that are costly to us. We feel like if we fix these things we’ve got as good a football team as we’ve had in a long time. We’ve just got to correct those mistakes and we’ll be ok.

South-Doyle goes on the road to Gibbs Friday night, kickoff is set for 7:30pm.