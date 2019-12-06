South-Doyle running back Elijah Young named Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The awards keep coming this week for South-Doyle’s Elijah Young. The senior was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee on Friday after winning the Class 5A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award on Monday.

Young, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back, had 2,170 yards rushing on 245 carries and scored 39 touchdowns for the Cherokees. He also caught 15 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 28 yards per kickoff return.

The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes each state’s best high school football player by factoring in athletic as well as academic achievements and good character.

Each state winner is a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award. The national award will be announced later this December.

Young led South-Doyle (9-4) to the Class 5A quarterfinals and was an all-region 2-5A selection twice.

“Elijah Young stacks up with some of the best that I’ve ever seen,” Fulton High School football coach Rob Black said. “He’s a speed back with power and aggressiveness, and has proven that he can catch the ball out of the backfield too.”

Off the field, Young has maintained a B average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He served as a peer tutor at South-Doyle as well.

Young decommitted this week from Missouri after the Tigers fired coach Barry Odom. He has scholarship offers from six Southeastern Conference schools including Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Young joins recent Gatorade Tennessee Football Players of the Year Eric Gray (2018-19 and 2017-18, Lausanne Collegiate School), JaCoby Stevens (2016-17, Oakland High School), Dillon Mitchell (2015-16, White Station High School) and Ke’Shawn Vaughn (2014-15, Pearl-Cohn High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.