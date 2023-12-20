KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — High school student-athletes across the country realized their dreams on Wednesday as the early collegiate signing period kicked of Wednesday. Many East Tennessee football players will continue on to the next level, including a handful headed to Power Five programs.

Markeis Barrett (Vanderbilt)

The Webb School of Knoxville wide receiver declined offers from Tennessee and more than a dozen other schools to head to Nashville and become a Vanderbilt Commodore.

“It means a lot to me because I feel like a lot of people have my back. Throughout my college career, I might have new questions. It’s gonna be new to me, so I’m gonna have to have people who have my back. Every day, school, on the field, off the field and practice. Coach (Don) Mahoney came in and did his job the right way. He’s a former college coach and things like that. He just prepared me. He molded me into a leader.”

Jawan Goins (Richmond)

The Clinton running back is headed to the Coastal Athletic Association as a member of the Richmond Spiders. He helped the Dragons reach the 5A quarterfinals in his final season.

“You go where you’re loved. They showed the most love. I was like if you’re gonna be loyal to me, I’m going to be loyal to you. This is the one. They have an amazing campus, amazing people there. I was like ‘Ya, I’m loved here.'”

Joshuah Keith (UT-Martin)

He started nearly all four years for the Clinton Dragons, earning Region 3-5A Quarterback of the Year and WATE Friday Frenzy Player of the Year honors in the process.

“There were a few amount of schools to choose from. I took time with my family and we sat down and thought about what’s best for me and where to go and what’s best to go. This is the best decision academically and school and football-wise.”

Gage LaDue (Air Force)

The Maryville senior recorded nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns in his high school career to go along with nearly 600 receiving yards.

“Its a different pathway but the opportunities and how the academy can set you up for life is what it came down to,” LaDue told WATE.

Jaheim Merriweather (Purdue)

The Bearden playmaker who saw action on both sides of the ball is headed to the Big Ten, choosing the Boilermakers over offers from schools including Michigan and Ole Miss.

“Purdue they had built a strong connection. We built a strong connection. It’s a nice school. He helped me come through.”

D’Mon Marable (Purdue)

Clinton’s defensive star will join Merriweather at Purdue. He led the state in tackles as a senior, according to MaxPreps. The 247Sports Composite rated Marable as the No. 17 overall prospect in the state.

“I went up there. They treated us like we were supposed to be there. They welcomed us all there even my teammates. It was a bunch of us. Jeremiah, Juwan, Josh, all of them. They treated us like we were supposed to be there, and I like that about them. Plus, the defense they got there, I feel like I can thrive in it”

Carlos Orr (Illinois)

The 6’4″ receiver recorded over 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final two years for Gatlinburg-Pittman. He also fielded offers from Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Toledo, and several other programs.

“That’s something we’ve (Orr and Whittman Whaley) talked (about) since eighth grade. Since I moved up here. Just been like a dream that’s come true. You always work for it. Just glad we got to experience it together.”

The linebacker leaves Powell High School as the football program’s all-time sack leader. He’ll now look to make his mark on SEC with Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops and realize his next dream: getting to the NFL.

“There are a lot of great people around. Strictly self-improvement and getting to the next level. That’s a goal I have is,” Soles told WATE. “All they preach is ‘We’re gonna help you get there.’”

Gatlinburg-Pittman’s all-action wide receiver and linebacker spurned offers from schools including Liberty and Memphis to sign with the Deacs. It was an emotional day for Whaley who lost his father to a stroke just days prior to the signing.

The newest member of the USF Bulls waste no time in his only year at Alcoa High School, helping the Tornadoes win their ninth straight title and being named a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award finalist in the process.

He’ll be under the tutelage of second-year head coach Alex Golesh, who spent two years as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator before accepting the job in 2022.