KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The head football coach at Sweetwater High School has resigned one week after being placed on temporary suspension.

Caleb Slover confirmed to WATE Sports Director Reece Van Haaften that he has resigned as the Wildcats head coach.

The first-year coach was placed on temporary suspension last week.

“There was nothing criminal that was being investigated,” said Sweetwater principal and athletic director Caleb Norwood. “It was just purely based off of ethics.”

“I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence.” Caleb Slover

As a HC I have always set the precedent that any guardian can come see me with any concerns they may have and unfortunately that did not happen in this case. As a coach you spend tremendous amounts of time with other children, evaluating, and preparing a plan to help them be successful. As a coaching core value I will NOT let anyone/anything outside of our program that is not there everyday at practices to sway me on what is best for our program. Football is like life. It is not always going to be in your favor but as coaches we try to instill constant work ethics to make things better and make positives out of each situation. I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence. Integrity, character and discipline are not just words to me, it is how I coach. As a result of me not willing to compromise my core values I will no longer be the Head Football Coach at Sweetwater. Out of respect for the young men I coach, I will not respond further to my decision to step down. Caleb Slover

Defensive Coordinator David Staff will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season. The Wildcats have an overall record of 2-4 so far this season with an 0-2 record in district play.