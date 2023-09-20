SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — Sweetwater High School has suspended its head football coach, WATE Sports reporter Casey Kay reported.

Caleb Slover, who is currently in his first season as the Wildcats head coach, has been handed a temporary suspension. David Staff will act as the interim head coach.

No reason for the suspension has been given. There is currently no current timeline for when the suspension may be lifted.

The Wildcats have an overall record of 2-3 so far this season with an 0-2 record in district play. They will travel to take on Tyner Academy on Sept. 22.