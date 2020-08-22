Tennessee statewide football scores from Friday night

High School

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee high school football scores from across the state.

Adamsville 42, Gleason 7

Anderson County 41, Clinton 6

Arlington 50, Halls 7

Bledsoe County 40, Whitwell 7

Brainerd 39, Hixson 16

Brentwood 47, Nolensville 12

Brighton 44, Raleigh Egypt 0

CAK 28, Daniel Boone 14

CBHS 24, Houston 14

CPA 20, Riverdale 7

Campbell County 29, Cocke County 3

Cherokee 48, Union County 0

Clay County 27, Columbia Academy 14

Coalfield 40, Wartburg Central 8

Coffee County 21, Franklin County 19

Collinwood 40, Middleton 6

Copper Basin 29, Polk County 18

Cornersville 36, Community 6

Covington 41, Munford 6

Creek Wood 28, Dickson County 21

DCA 27, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13

Dobyns-Bennett 35, Tennessee 0

Dyer County 28, Crockett County 14

East Hamilton 34, Signal Mountain 7

East Hickman 18, Perry County 14

East Ridge 46, Sale Creek 12

Elizabethton 30, Science Hill 8

Fairview 18, Page 3

Farragut 25, Bradley Central 21

Fayette Academy 14, West Carroll 8

Fayette Ware 36, Chester County 32

Forrest 10, East Robertson 0

Franklin 42, Siegel 16

Friendship Christian 10, Trousdale County 7

Gallatin 29, Lebanon 11

Goodpasture 47, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 0

Grace Christian 34, Stone Memorial 14

Grainger 44, Cumberland Gap 14

Greenbrier 21, Sycamore 9

Greenfield 27, Scotts Hill 7

Hardin County 40, McNairy Central 0

Henry County 27, Haywood County 18

Heritage 21, Lenoir City 7

Huntland 36, Eagleville 27

Jackson Christian 41, FACS 0

Jackson County 8, York Institute 0

Jo Byrns 21, Harpeth 6

Kingston 35, Harriman 12

Knoxville Catholic 42, Chuckey-Doak 0

Knoxville Central 26, Cleveland 16

Knoxville Webb 48, Austin-East 14

Lawrence County 14, Hickman County 0

Lewis County 8, Riverside 7

Lexington 35, South Gibson 21

Lincoln County 20, Giles County 13

Livingston Academy 12, Westmoreland 10

Loretto 7, Wayne County 0

Loudon 41, Greenback 0

Maryville 49, William Blount 7

McKenzie 31, Huntingdon 22

McMinn County 20, McMinn Central 0

Meigs County 27, Sweetwater 7

Moore County 15, Cascade 0

Mt. Juliet 30, Stewarts Creek 16

Northview Academy 50, West Greene 42

Notre Dame 33, Chattanooga Central 0

Oak Ridge 40, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0

Oakdale 41, Pickett County 16

Oakland 42, Hendersonville 10

Obion County 23, Gibson County 12

Oneida 14, Oliver Springs 6

Ooltewah 14, David Crockett 12

Pope John Paul II 42, Smyrna 7

Pope John Paul II 42, Smyrna 7

Potts Camp, Miss. 29, Rosemark Academy 6

Powell 26, Beech 24

Ravenwood 48, Centennial 0

Red Bank 41, Soddy Daisy 12

Rhea County 20, Knoxville Carter 14, OT

Ripley 30, Millington 7

Rockwood 36, Midway 35, OT

Scott County 20, Cumberland County 12

Sevier County 35, Jefferson County 26

South Greene 38, Unicoi County 21

South Pittsburg 46, Sequatchie County 0

Spring Hill 27, Columbia 3

Springfield 20, Wilson Central 10

Stewart County 19, South Fulton 0

Sullivan Central 26, Sullivan North 8

Sullivan East 20, Johnson County 6

Summertown 13, Mt. Pleasant 12

Summit 40, Independence 34

Sunbright 41, Red Boiling Springs 6

Tellico Plains 8, Sequoyah 0

Trinity Christian Academy 49, Memphis Nighthawks 0

University-Jackson 30, Nashville Christian 7

Walker Valley 39, Cannon County 0

Warren County 30, DeKalb County 24

Watertown 14, Gordonsville 7

Waverly Central 40, Camden Central 6

Westview 47, Portland 6

White House 28, Station Camp 12

White House-Heritage 23, Middle Tennessee Christian 20

White Station 45, Bolton 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adamsville vs. Biggersville, Miss., ccd.

Bearden vs. Knoxville West, ccd.

Brentwood Academy vs. Florence, Ala., ccd.

Cloudland vs. Happy Valley, ccd.

Daniel Boone vs. Sullivan South, ccd.

Grace Christian – Franklin vs. Zion Christian Academy, ppd.

Greeneville vs. Powell, ccd.

Hampton vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman, ccd.

Pigeon Forge vs. Claiborne County, ccd.

Volunteer vs. CAK, ccd.

Walnut, Miss. vs. Scotts Hill, ccd.

__

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter