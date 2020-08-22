Tennessee statewide football scores from Friday night

Tennessee high school football scores from across the state.
Adamsville 42, Gleason 7
Anderson County 41, Clinton 6
Arlington 50, Halls 7
Bledsoe County 40, Whitwell 7
Brainerd 39, Hixson 16
Brentwood 47, Nolensville 12
Brighton 44, Raleigh Egypt 0
CAK 28, Daniel Boone 14
CBHS 24, Houston 14
CPA 20, Riverdale 7
Campbell County 29, Cocke County 3
Cherokee 48, Union County 0
Clay County 27, Columbia Academy 14
Coalfield 40, Wartburg Central 8
Coffee County 21, Franklin County 19
Collinwood 40, Middleton 6
Copper Basin 29, Polk County 18
Cornersville 36, Community 6
Covington 41, Munford 6
Creek Wood 28, Dickson County 21
DCA 27, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13
Dobyns-Bennett 35, Tennessee 0
Dyer County 28, Crockett County 14
East Hamilton 34, Signal Mountain 7
East Hickman 18, Perry County 14
East Ridge 46, Sale Creek 12
Elizabethton 30, Science Hill 8
Fairview 18, Page 3
Farragut 25, Bradley Central 21
Fayette Academy 14, West Carroll 8
Fayette Ware 36, Chester County 32
Forrest 10, East Robertson 0
Franklin 42, Siegel 16
Friendship Christian 10, Trousdale County 7
Gallatin 29, Lebanon 11
Goodpasture 47, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 0
Grace Christian 34, Stone Memorial 14
Grainger 44, Cumberland Gap 14
Greenbrier 21, Sycamore 9
Greenfield 27, Scotts Hill 7
Hardin County 40, McNairy Central 0
Henry County 27, Haywood County 18
Heritage 21, Lenoir City 7
Huntland 36, Eagleville 27
Jackson Christian 41, FACS 0
Jackson County 8, York Institute 0
Jo Byrns 21, Harpeth 6
Kingston 35, Harriman 12
Knoxville Catholic 42, Chuckey-Doak 0
Knoxville Central 26, Cleveland 16
Knoxville Webb 48, Austin-East 14
Lawrence County 14, Hickman County 0
Lewis County 8, Riverside 7
Lexington 35, South Gibson 21
Lincoln County 20, Giles County 13
Livingston Academy 12, Westmoreland 10
Loretto 7, Wayne County 0
Loudon 41, Greenback 0
Maryville 49, William Blount 7
McKenzie 31, Huntingdon 22
McMinn County 20, McMinn Central 0
Meigs County 27, Sweetwater 7
Moore County 15, Cascade 0
Mt. Juliet 30, Stewarts Creek 16
Northview Academy 50, West Greene 42
Notre Dame 33, Chattanooga Central 0
Oak Ridge 40, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0
Oakdale 41, Pickett County 16
Oakland 42, Hendersonville 10
Obion County 23, Gibson County 12
Oneida 14, Oliver Springs 6
Ooltewah 14, David Crockett 12
Pope John Paul II 42, Smyrna 7
Potts Camp, Miss. 29, Rosemark Academy 6
Powell 26, Beech 24
Ravenwood 48, Centennial 0
Red Bank 41, Soddy Daisy 12
Rhea County 20, Knoxville Carter 14, OT
Ripley 30, Millington 7
Rockwood 36, Midway 35, OT
Scott County 20, Cumberland County 12
Sevier County 35, Jefferson County 26
South Greene 38, Unicoi County 21
South Pittsburg 46, Sequatchie County 0
Spring Hill 27, Columbia 3
Springfield 20, Wilson Central 10
Stewart County 19, South Fulton 0
Sullivan Central 26, Sullivan North 8
Sullivan East 20, Johnson County 6
Summertown 13, Mt. Pleasant 12
Summit 40, Independence 34
Sunbright 41, Red Boiling Springs 6
Tellico Plains 8, Sequoyah 0
Trinity Christian Academy 49, Memphis Nighthawks 0
University-Jackson 30, Nashville Christian 7
Walker Valley 39, Cannon County 0
Warren County 30, DeKalb County 24
Watertown 14, Gordonsville 7
Waverly Central 40, Camden Central 6
Westview 47, Portland 6
White House 28, Station Camp 12
White House-Heritage 23, Middle Tennessee Christian 20
White Station 45, Bolton 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adamsville vs. Biggersville, Miss., ccd.
Bearden vs. Knoxville West, ccd.
Brentwood Academy vs. Florence, Ala., ccd.
Cloudland vs. Happy Valley, ccd.
Daniel Boone vs. Sullivan South, ccd.
Grace Christian – Franklin vs. Zion Christian Academy, ppd.
Greeneville vs. Powell, ccd.
Hampton vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman, ccd.
Pigeon Forge vs. Claiborne County, ccd.
Volunteer vs. CAK, ccd.
Walnut, Miss. vs. Scotts Hill, ccd.
__
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
