Tennessee football playoffs: See who is in the championship games

High School

by: The Tennessee Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee state high school football playoff semifinal scores from Friday night.

Division I Class 1A

Semifinal

Greenback 27, South Pittsburg 26

Lake County 30, Huntingdon 20

Greenback plays Lake County at 11 a.m. on Friday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.

Division I Class 2A

Semifinal

Meigs County 22, Trousdale County 20

Peabody 38, Riverside 14

Meigs County plays Peabody at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.

Division I Class 3A

Semifinal

Alcoa 56, Loudon 0

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 21, Covington 20

Alcoa plays Pearl Cohn at 3 p.m. on Friday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.

Division I Class 4A

Semifinal

Elizabethton 34, Nolensville 12

Springfield 17, Haywood County 14, OT

Elizabethton plays Springfield at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.

Division I Class 5A

Semifinal

Knoxville Central 10, Knoxville West 0

Summit 27, Dyer County 20

Central plays Summit at 7 p.m. on Friday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.

Division I Class 6A

Semifinal

Maryville 12, Oakland 0

Ravenwood 42, Houston 21

Maryville plays Ravenwood at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter