Tennessee football playoffs: See who is in the championship games

Tennessee state high school football playoff semifinal scores from Friday night.
Division I Class 1A
Semifinal
Greenback 27, South Pittsburg 26
Lake County 30, Huntingdon 20
Greenback plays Lake County at 11 a.m. on Friday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.
Division I Class 2A
Semifinal
Meigs County 22, Trousdale County 20
Peabody 38, Riverside 14
Meigs County plays Peabody at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.
Division I Class 3A
Semifinal
Alcoa 56, Loudon 0
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 21, Covington 20
Alcoa plays Pearl Cohn at 3 p.m. on Friday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.
Division I Class 4A
Semifinal
Elizabethton 34, Nolensville 12
Springfield 17, Haywood County 14, OT
Elizabethton plays Springfield at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.
Division I Class 5A
Semifinal
Knoxville Central 10, Knoxville West 0
Summit 27, Dyer County 20
Central plays Summit at 7 p.m. on Friday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.
Division I Class 6A
Semifinal
Maryville 12, Oakland 0
Ravenwood 42, Houston 21
Maryville plays Ravenwood at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game at Tennessee Tech.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/