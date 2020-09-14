Tennessee High School Football: How they fared

How Tennessee’s top high school football teams fared last week.

Division I – Class 6A

  1. Oakland (4-0) beat Siegel 48-24.
  2. Maryville (3-0) beat Alcoa 14-9.
  3. Ravenwood (3-1) lost to Pulaski Academy, AR., 37-29.
  4. McMinn County (3-0) beat Ooltewah 56-14.
  5. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (3-0) did not report.
  6. Brentwood (3-1) beat Henry County 55-17.
  7. Riverdale (3-1) beat Smyrna 40-20.
  8. Farragut (2-1) beat Oak Ridge 45-25.
  9. Mt. Juliet (4-0) beat Gallatin 31-10.
  10. Whitehaven (0-0) did not report.¤

Division I – Class 5A

  1. Knoxville Central (3-0) beat Hardin Valley 53-21.
  2. Summit (3-1) lost to Franklin 27-20.
  3. Knoxville West (4-0) beat Jefferson County 42-0.
  4. Powell (4-0) beat Karns 43-7.
  5. Gallatin (3-1) lost to Mt. Juliet 31-10.
  6. Oak Ridge (2-2) lost to Farragut 45-25.
  7. Beech (3-1) beat Hendersonville 28-14.
  8. Rhea County (3-0) did not play.
  9. Henry County (2-2) lost to Brentwood 55-17.
  10. Dyer County (2-2) lost to Ripley 1-0. ¤

Division I – Class 4A

  1. Elizabethton (3-0) beat Daniel Boone 23-21.
  2. Hardin County (4-0) beat Dyersburg 48-35.
  3. Tullahoma (4-0) beat Spring Hill 1-0. COVID win.
  4. Anderson County (2-2) lost to Hixson 22-21.
  5. East Hamilton (3-1) lost to Red Bank 27-24.
  6. Springfield (4-0) beat Station Camp 38-0.
  7. Marshall County (3-1) beat Shelbyville 50-35.
  8. Greeneville (1-2) lost to Science Hill 45-25.
  9. Lexington (3-1) lost to Milan 35-25.
  10. Dyersburg (2-1) lost to Hardin County 48-35.¤

Division I – Class 3A

  1. Alcoa (3-1) lost to Maryville 14-9.
  2. Covington (4-0) beat Brighton 42-0.
  3. Red Bank (4-0) beat East Hamilton 27-24.
  4. Loudon (4-0) beat Sequoyah 38-0.
  5. Fairview (3-0) did not report.
  6. Westview (4-0) beat Obion County 49-8.
  7. Milan (3-1) beat Lexington 35-25.
  8. Pearl-Cohn (0-0) did not report.
  9. Giles County (2-1) beat Columbia 42-13.
  10. Kingston (3-0) beat Rockwood 35-20.¤

Division I – Class 2A

  1. Peabody (4-0) beat Jackson South Side 40-13.
  2. Meigs County (4-0) beat Clinton 1-0. COVID win.
  3. Lewis County (4-0) beat East Robertson 28-9.
  4. Watertown (3-1) beat DeKalb County 21-14.
  5. Marion County (3-1) lost to South Pittsburg 1-0. COVID win.
  6. Trousdale County (2-2) beat Gordonsville 28-20.
  7. Summertown (3-1) lost to DCA 31-14.
  8. McKenzie (2-1) did not report.
  9. Bledsoe County (4-0) beat Grundy County 40-6.
  10. Tyner Academy (2-1) beat Howard 36-0.¤

Division I – Class 1A

  1. South Pittsburg (4-0) beat Marion County 1-0. COVID win.
  2. Lake County (2-1) beat Humboldt 40-12.
  3. Huntingdon (3-1) beat Camden 32-6.
  4. Copper Basin (4-0) beat Tellico Plains 56-14.
  5. Fayetteville (3-1) beat Mt. Pleasant 56-20.
  6. Moore County (4-0) beat Forrest 35-14.
  7. Coalfield (3-0) beat Sunbright 50-28.
  8. Cornersville (3-1) beat Grace Christian-Franklin 32-22.
  9. Greenfield (3-0) beat South Fulton 18-14.
  10. Monterey (2-0) beat Harriman 50-18.
    (tie) Gordonsville (1-10 lost to Trousdale County 28-20.¤

Division II – Class A

  1. Davidson Academy (3-0) beat Columbia Academy 36-0.
  2. University-Jackson (4-0) beat Tipton-Rosemark 49-0.
  3. King’s Academy (4-0) beat Mt. Juliet Christian 54-7.
  4. DCA (3-0) beat Middle Tennessee Christian 1-0. COVID win-Region win only.
    (tie) Friendship Christian (2-1) beat Grace Baptist-Chattanooga 44-7.¤

Division II – Class AA

  1. ECS (2-1) lost to Houston 48-10.
  2. CPA (3-0) beat Ensworth 28-6.
  3. CAK (4-0) beat Stone Memorial 45-0.
  4. Grace Christian (4-0) beat York Institute 35-0.
  5. Goodpasture (4-0) beat Green Hill 42-0.¤

Division II – Class AAA

  1. Brentwood Academy (4-0) beat Clearwater Academy International. FL., 34-18.
  2. McCallie (3-1) beat Calhoun, GA., 38-22.
  3. CBHS (3-1) lost to Bartlett 22-19.
  4. Baylor (2-0) beat Chattanooga Central 56-3.
  5. MBA (1-0) beat Briarcrest Christian 42-35.¤

