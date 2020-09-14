Tennessee High School Football: How they fared

How Tennessee’s top high school football teams fared last week.
Division I – Class 6A
- Oakland (4-0) beat Siegel 48-24.
- Maryville (3-0) beat Alcoa 14-9.
- Ravenwood (3-1) lost to Pulaski Academy, AR., 37-29.
- McMinn County (3-0) beat Ooltewah 56-14.
- Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (3-0) did not report.
- Brentwood (3-1) beat Henry County 55-17.
- Riverdale (3-1) beat Smyrna 40-20.
- Farragut (2-1) beat Oak Ridge 45-25.
- Mt. Juliet (4-0) beat Gallatin 31-10.
- Whitehaven (0-0) did not report.¤
Division I – Class 5A
- Knoxville Central (3-0) beat Hardin Valley 53-21.
- Summit (3-1) lost to Franklin 27-20.
- Knoxville West (4-0) beat Jefferson County 42-0.
- Powell (4-0) beat Karns 43-7.
- Gallatin (3-1) lost to Mt. Juliet 31-10.
- Oak Ridge (2-2) lost to Farragut 45-25.
- Beech (3-1) beat Hendersonville 28-14.
- Rhea County (3-0) did not play.
- Henry County (2-2) lost to Brentwood 55-17.
- Dyer County (2-2) lost to Ripley 1-0. ¤
Division I – Class 4A
- Elizabethton (3-0) beat Daniel Boone 23-21.
- Hardin County (4-0) beat Dyersburg 48-35.
- Tullahoma (4-0) beat Spring Hill 1-0. COVID win.
- Anderson County (2-2) lost to Hixson 22-21.
- East Hamilton (3-1) lost to Red Bank 27-24.
- Springfield (4-0) beat Station Camp 38-0.
- Marshall County (3-1) beat Shelbyville 50-35.
- Greeneville (1-2) lost to Science Hill 45-25.
- Lexington (3-1) lost to Milan 35-25.
- Dyersburg (2-1) lost to Hardin County 48-35.¤
Division I – Class 3A
- Alcoa (3-1) lost to Maryville 14-9.
- Covington (4-0) beat Brighton 42-0.
- Red Bank (4-0) beat East Hamilton 27-24.
- Loudon (4-0) beat Sequoyah 38-0.
- Fairview (3-0) did not report.
- Westview (4-0) beat Obion County 49-8.
- Milan (3-1) beat Lexington 35-25.
- Pearl-Cohn (0-0) did not report.
- Giles County (2-1) beat Columbia 42-13.
- Kingston (3-0) beat Rockwood 35-20.¤
Division I – Class 2A
- Peabody (4-0) beat Jackson South Side 40-13.
- Meigs County (4-0) beat Clinton 1-0. COVID win.
- Lewis County (4-0) beat East Robertson 28-9.
- Watertown (3-1) beat DeKalb County 21-14.
- Marion County (3-1) lost to South Pittsburg 1-0. COVID win.
- Trousdale County (2-2) beat Gordonsville 28-20.
- Summertown (3-1) lost to DCA 31-14.
- McKenzie (2-1) did not report.
- Bledsoe County (4-0) beat Grundy County 40-6.
- Tyner Academy (2-1) beat Howard 36-0.¤
Division I – Class 1A
- South Pittsburg (4-0) beat Marion County 1-0. COVID win.
- Lake County (2-1) beat Humboldt 40-12.
- Huntingdon (3-1) beat Camden 32-6.
- Copper Basin (4-0) beat Tellico Plains 56-14.
- Fayetteville (3-1) beat Mt. Pleasant 56-20.
- Moore County (4-0) beat Forrest 35-14.
- Coalfield (3-0) beat Sunbright 50-28.
- Cornersville (3-1) beat Grace Christian-Franklin 32-22.
- Greenfield (3-0) beat South Fulton 18-14.
- Monterey (2-0) beat Harriman 50-18.
(tie) Gordonsville (1-10 lost to Trousdale County 28-20.¤
Division II – Class A
- Davidson Academy (3-0) beat Columbia Academy 36-0.
- University-Jackson (4-0) beat Tipton-Rosemark 49-0.
- King’s Academy (4-0) beat Mt. Juliet Christian 54-7.
- DCA (3-0) beat Middle Tennessee Christian 1-0. COVID win-Region win only.
(tie) Friendship Christian (2-1) beat Grace Baptist-Chattanooga 44-7.¤
Division II – Class AA
- ECS (2-1) lost to Houston 48-10.
- CPA (3-0) beat Ensworth 28-6.
- CAK (4-0) beat Stone Memorial 45-0.
- Grace Christian (4-0) beat York Institute 35-0.
- Goodpasture (4-0) beat Green Hill 42-0.¤
Division II – Class AAA
- Brentwood Academy (4-0) beat Clearwater Academy International. FL., 34-18.
- McCallie (3-1) beat Calhoun, GA., 38-22.
- CBHS (3-1) lost to Bartlett 22-19.
- Baylor (2-0) beat Chattanooga Central 56-3.
- MBA (1-0) beat Briarcrest Christian 42-35.¤