Tennessee high school football: How They Fared

How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
Division I – Class 6A
- Oakland (1-0) did not play.
- Maryville (1-0) did not play.
- Brentwood (1-1) lost to Brentwood Academy.
- Ravenwood (2-0 ) beat Blackman 38-9.
- Houston (0-2) lost to Briarcrest Christian.
- McMinn County (2-0) beat Sequoyah 55-0.
- Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (2-0) beat Oak Ridge 19-3.
- Farragut (1-1) lost to West 30-7.
- Whitehaven (0-0) vs Ridgeway, did not report.
- Cane Ridge (0-0) did not play.
Division I – Class 5A
- Knoxville Central (2-0) beat Fulton 21-9.
- Summit (2-0) beat Spring Hill 28-7.
- Oak Ridge (1-1) lost to Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett 19-3.
- Knoxville West (1-0) beat Farragut 30-7.
- Henry County (1-1) lost to Beech 21-14.
- Powell (2-0) beat Anderson County 31-29.
- Gallatin (1-0 beat Station Camp 41-6.
- Beech (1-1) beat Henry County 21-14.
- Rhea County (2-0) beat Jefferson County 49-24.
- Tennessee (0-1) did not report.
Division I – Class 4A
- Elizabethton ( 2-0) beat Sullivan East 58-7.
- Anderson County (1-1) lost to Powell 31-29.
- Hardin County (2-0) beat Adamsville 42-0.
- Greeneville (0-1) lost to Daniel Boone 35-34.
- Marshall County (1-0) beat Lincoln County 24-6.
- Haywood County (0-2) lost to Covington 20-13.
- East Hamilton (2-0) beat Soddy Daisy 31-0.
- Tullahoma (2-0) beat Coffee County 42-13.
- Springfield (1-0) did not play.
- Lexington (2-0) beat Decatur County Riverside 38-7.
Division I – Class 3A
- Alcoa (2-0) beat Austin-East 55-0.
- Pearl-Cohn (0-0) did not play.
- Covington (2-0) beat Haywood 20-13.
- Red Bank (2-0) beat Ooltewah 31-7.
- Loudon (2-0) beat Lenoir City 44-10.
- Fairview (1-0) did not play.
- Giles County ( 0-2) lost to Hendersonville 19-7.
- Milan (0-1) did not play.
- East Nashville (0-0) did not play.
(tie) Westview (2-0) beat Gibson County 44-14.
Division I – Class 2A
- Peabody (2-0) beat McNairy Central 37-6.
- Meigs County (2-0) beat Greenback 38-0.
- Trousdale County (1-1) beat White House 34-14.
- Watertown (1-1) lost to Nolensville 24-20.
- Tyner Academy (1-0) beat Chattanooga Central 42-18.
- Adamsville (1-1) lost to Hardin County 42-0.
- Lewis County (2-0) beat Cheatham County 42-0.
- McKenzie (1-0) did not play.
- Forrest (1-1) lost to Portland 20-14.
(tie) Union City (0-1) lost to University School of Jackson 35-3.
Division II – Class 1A
- South Pittsburg (2-0) beat Grundy County 49-0.
- Lake County (0-0) did not play.
- Huntingdon (1-1) beat Waverly 36-20.
- Cornersville (2-0) beat Eagleville 35-13.
- Fayetteville (1-1) beat Zion Christian 41-16.
- Oliver Springs (0-2) lost to William Blount 40-6.
- Copper Basin (2-0) beat Georgia Force Christian 14-12.
- Coalfield (1-0) did not play.
- Greenback (0-2) lost to Meigs County 38-0.
- Freedom Prep ( 0-0) did not play.
Division II – Class A
- Davidson Academy (2-0) beat Sycamore 50-0.
- University-Jackson (2-0) beat Union City 35-3.
- Friendship Christian (1-1) lost to Middle Tennessee Christian 21-0.
- King’s Academy (2-0) beat Gatlinburg-Pittman 39-13.
- Nashville Christian School (0-2) lost to Goodpasture 16-12.
Division II – Class AA
- ECS (2-0) beat Arlington 23-15.
- CPA (1-0) did not play.
- Boyd Buchanan (0-0) did not play.
- Grace Christian (2-0) beat South Doyle 15-0.
- Lipscomb Academy (0-2) lost to Pope John Paul II 28-21.
Division II – Class AAA
- McCallie (1-0) beat Knoxville Webb 55-0.
- MBA (0-0) did not play.
- Brentwood Academy (2-0) beat Brentwood 34-14.
- Baylor (0-0) did not play.
- CBHS (2-0) beat FACS 37-0.
