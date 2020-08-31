Tennessee high school football: How They Fared

How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:

Division I – Class 6A

  1. Oakland (1-0) did not play.
  2. Maryville (1-0) did not play.
  3. Brentwood (1-1) lost to Brentwood Academy.
  4. Ravenwood (2-0 ) beat Blackman 38-9.
  5. Houston (0-2) lost to Briarcrest Christian.
  6. McMinn County (2-0) beat Sequoyah 55-0.
  7. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (2-0) beat Oak Ridge 19-3.
  8. Farragut (1-1) lost to West 30-7.
  9. Whitehaven (0-0) vs Ridgeway, did not report.
  10. Cane Ridge (0-0) did not play.
    Division I – Class 5A
  11. Knoxville Central (2-0) beat Fulton 21-9.
  12. Summit (2-0) beat Spring Hill 28-7.
  13. Oak Ridge (1-1) lost to Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett 19-3.
  14. Knoxville West (1-0) beat Farragut 30-7.
  15. Henry County (1-1) lost to Beech 21-14.
  16. Powell (2-0) beat Anderson County 31-29.
  17. Gallatin (1-0 beat Station Camp 41-6.
  18. Beech (1-1) beat Henry County 21-14.
  19. Rhea County (2-0) beat Jefferson County 49-24.
  20. Tennessee (0-1) did not report.
    Division I – Class 4A
  21. Elizabethton ( 2-0) beat Sullivan East 58-7.
  22. Anderson County (1-1) lost to Powell 31-29.
  23. Hardin County (2-0) beat Adamsville 42-0.
  24. Greeneville (0-1) lost to Daniel Boone 35-34.
  25. Marshall County (1-0) beat Lincoln County 24-6.
  26. Haywood County (0-2) lost to Covington 20-13.
  27. East Hamilton (2-0) beat Soddy Daisy 31-0.
  28. Tullahoma (2-0) beat Coffee County 42-13.
  29. Springfield (1-0) did not play.
  30. Lexington (2-0) beat Decatur County Riverside 38-7.
    Division I – Class 3A
  31. Alcoa (2-0) beat Austin-East 55-0.
  32. Pearl-Cohn (0-0) did not play.
  33. Covington (2-0) beat Haywood 20-13.
  34. Red Bank (2-0) beat Ooltewah 31-7.
  35. Loudon (2-0) beat Lenoir City 44-10.
  36. Fairview (1-0) did not play.
  37. Giles County ( 0-2) lost to Hendersonville 19-7.
  38. Milan (0-1) did not play.
  39. East Nashville (0-0) did not play.
    (tie) Westview (2-0) beat Gibson County 44-14.
    Division I – Class 2A
  40. Peabody (2-0) beat McNairy Central 37-6.
  41. Meigs County (2-0) beat Greenback 38-0.
  42. Trousdale County (1-1) beat White House 34-14.
  43. Watertown (1-1) lost to Nolensville 24-20.
  44. Tyner Academy (1-0) beat Chattanooga Central 42-18.
  45. Adamsville (1-1) lost to Hardin County 42-0.
  46. Lewis County (2-0) beat Cheatham County 42-0.
  47. McKenzie (1-0) did not play.
  48. Forrest (1-1) lost to Portland 20-14.
    (tie) Union City (0-1) lost to University School of Jackson 35-3.
    Division II – Class 1A
  49. South Pittsburg (2-0) beat Grundy County 49-0.
  50. Lake County (0-0) did not play.
  51. Huntingdon (1-1) beat Waverly 36-20.
  52. Cornersville (2-0) beat Eagleville 35-13.
  53. Fayetteville (1-1) beat Zion Christian 41-16.
  54. Oliver Springs (0-2) lost to William Blount 40-6.
  55. Copper Basin (2-0) beat Georgia Force Christian 14-12.
  56. Coalfield (1-0) did not play.
  57. Greenback (0-2) lost to Meigs County 38-0.
  58. Freedom Prep ( 0-0) did not play.
    Division II – Class A
  59. Davidson Academy (2-0) beat Sycamore 50-0.
  60. University-Jackson (2-0) beat Union City 35-3.
  61. Friendship Christian (1-1) lost to Middle Tennessee Christian 21-0.
  62. King’s Academy (2-0) beat Gatlinburg-Pittman 39-13.
  63. Nashville Christian School (0-2) lost to Goodpasture 16-12.
    Division II – Class AA
  64. ECS (2-0) beat Arlington 23-15.
  65. CPA (1-0) did not play.
  66. Boyd Buchanan (0-0) did not play.
  67. Grace Christian (2-0) beat South Doyle 15-0.
  68. Lipscomb Academy (0-2) lost to Pope John Paul II 28-21.
    Division II – Class AAA
  69. McCallie (1-0) beat Knoxville Webb 55-0.
  70. MBA (0-0) did not play.
  71. Brentwood Academy (2-0) beat Brentwood 34-14.
  72. Baylor (0-0) did not play.
  73. CBHS (2-0) beat FACS 37-0.

