Tennessee high school football scores from Saturday

High School

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Friday Frenzy logo, jpg version

Some East Tennessee high school football teams had Saturday games.

Alcoa 35, Blackman 7

Grace Christian – Franklin 47, Zion Christian Academy 6

King’s Academy 28, Seymour 21

South Doyle 28, Knoxville Fulton 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter