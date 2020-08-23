Tennessee high school football scores from Saturday

Some East Tennessee high school football teams had Saturday games.
Alcoa 35, Blackman 7
Grace Christian – Franklin 47, Zion Christian Academy 6
King’s Academy 28, Seymour 21
South Doyle 28, Knoxville Fulton 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
